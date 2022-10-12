SBS Japanese

Up-and-coming Japanese conductor to debut in Australia with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Japanese born conductor Nodoka Okisawa

Credit: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Published 13 October 2022 at 7:25am
By Junko Hirabayashi
Nodoka Okisawa was recently appointed as the new Chief Conductor for the City of Kyoto Symphony Orchestra in Japan at the age of 35. She will be the first female chief conductor for the orchestra.

Ms Okisawa is from Aomori, Japan and resides in Berlin. In 2019, she won the prestigeous Concours international de jeunes chefs d'orchestre de Besançon in France.

From 2020, Ms Okisawa has been a scholarship holder at the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker and assistant to its chief conductor Kirill Petrenko.
Ms Okisawa is going to conduct Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at
Debussy's Nocturnes　Darkness and Light
at Hamer Hall from the 13th to 15th this month. This is her Australia debut.

In the audio, Ms Okisawa talks about the upcoming concert and shares how she works on music and communicate with orchestras around the world.

