Up-and-coming Japanese conductor to debut in Australia with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Ms Okisawa is from Aomori, Japan and resides in Berlin. In 2019, she won the prestigeous Concours international de jeunes chefs d'orchestre de Besançon in France.





From 2020, Ms Okisawa has been a scholarship holder at the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker and assistant to its chief conductor Kirill Petrenko.



Ms Okisawa is going to conduct Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Debussy's Nocturnes Darkness and Light at Hamer Hall from the 13th to 15th this month. This is her Australia debut.





In the audio, Ms Okisawa talks about the upcoming concert and shares how she works on music and communicate with orchestras around the world.



