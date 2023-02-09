Japanese puppeteer celebrates her roots by sharing Japan's folk tales and the landscape at a show in Sydney

Sydney-based Japanese actor Mayu Iwasaki (front centre) with the cast for her original puppet show Little Bozu and Kon Kon Credit: Mayu Iwasaki Ms Iwasaki was selected as Creative Associate for Monkey Baa Theatre Company in 2020.





During the coronavirus lockdown, Mayu found extra free time due to a series of cancellations of her stage work. She decided to revisit her memory and started working on her own puppet show.





Ms Iwasaki's mother is a puppeteer in Japan. Mayu had regular conversations with her mother online and made her first puppet, Little Bozu.





In the audio, Ms Iwasaki shares her passion towards the puppet show and talks about her roots and the skills every puppeteer needs to have.





The project which started from just one hand-made puppet has become a 35-minute professional show in Sydney. ' Little Bozu and Kon Kon ' will be performed at the ARA Theatre in Darling Quarter.



Little Bozu and Kon Kon rehearsal Credit: Mayu Iwasaki

