"Japanese sake should be given a lot more value” : Australia's inaugural sake festival

Tsuyoshi Endo's (right) passion for Japanese sake has led him to organise Australia's first Sake Awards and Sake Festival Credit: Tsuyoshi Endo

Published 13 September 2022 at 6:05pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS

Ahead of Australia's inaugural sake festival scheduled for October 1, SBS Japanese spoke to the organiser of the event, Tsuyoshi Endo.

The popularity of sake outside of Japan has soared in recent years.

According to data released by Japan's National Tax Agency in April this year, exports from January to December 2021 totalled 114.7 billion yen, a 61.4% increase over the same period last year, topping 100 billion yen for the first time.

Australia too has shown a steady increase in sake popularity and are currently seventh largest sake exporter of the world.

Tsuyosi Endo, organiser of Australia's inaugural Sake Awards (September 17) and Sake Festival (October 1) , says exports to Australia is growing 7.6-fold from 0.96 billion yen in 2009 to 730 million yen in 2021.

On the other hand, Mr Endo says he has long felt the “low presence of sake in Australia”.

“There is lot more delicious sake out there that people should know about” he tells SBS Japanese.

“It should be more known. It should be given a lot more value”

Credit: Tsuyoshi Endo
The thought soon led Mr Endo to the idea of holding Australia’s first Sake Awards and Sake Festival.

One important aspect of deepening the knowledge and understanding of sake is “education”, Mr Endo explains.

The Sake Awards (not open to general public) will have a judging panel of 70, comprised not only of sake experts from around the country, but hospitality professionals and retailers as well.

Mr Endo says, the judges will have their understanding further deepened and sharpened through the blind taste process.

The Sake Festival which is open to the general public has already sold out 3 weeks before the event, and Mr Endo say he is “absolutely surprised” by the demand.

He hopes to use the event to further increase awareness of sake in the Australian public and to cultivate sake fans.

“Sake is a Japanese culture. I hope that by providing more contact points, the consumers will be able to further deepen their understanding and enjoy Japanese Sake”

For more, listen to the interview from below.
LISTEN TO
オーストラリア初の酒フェスティバルを開催、「教育」で目指す日本酒のさらなる普及

11:59
READ MORE

ものづくりジャパンだからこそ ブームで終わらない日本のウィスキー 野田嘉宏さん


In Australia, you must be 18 or older to buy or drink alcohol.
When drinking, enjoy in moderation.
