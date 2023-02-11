Jem Cassar-Daley (MF 448) Rising star

Jem Cassar-Daley (MF 448) Rising starPlay04:48Jem Cassar-Daley Credit: Georgia WallaceGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.4MB) Indigenous rising star from Queensland and a daughter of a country music star Troy Cassar-Daley. But her music genre is pop.Official YouTube videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfQF0wqbtGgDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesHousing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting largerJapanese puppeteer celebrates her roots by sharing Japan's folk tales and the landscape at a show in SydneySydneyside: NSW Seniors Festival and free seminar on raising Japanese-speaking children in AustraliaInterest rates raised again