Jem Cassar-Daley (MF 448) Rising star

Jem Cassar-Daley

Jem Cassar-Daley Credit: Georgia Wallace

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Indigenous rising star from Queensland and a daughter of a country music star Troy Cassar-Daley. But her music genre is pop.

Official YouTube video
Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Houses are getting more and more expensive

Housing market: Blocks are getting smaller, prices are getting larger

Japanese actor Mayu Iwasaki - Little Bozu and Kon Kon

Japanese puppeteer celebrates her roots by sharing Japan's folk tales and the landscape at a show in Sydney

Service NSW

Sydneyside: NSW Seniors Festival and free seminar on raising Japanese-speaking children in Australia

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-RATE

Interest rates raised again