Keeping Japanese mums connected: Melfami a place to share and support

Raising children in a foreign country without the support of your family and relatives can be challenging.





Melfami is a website that was launched in September, connecting such Japanese mums, where they can share their stories, worries and information.





Noriko Clark, a representative of the group, arrived in Australia in 1999, when she was just 15 years old.





Having lived and worked in Australia all this time, English is no longer an issue for Ms Clark, but the mother of two says, "cultural differences" became more and more evident as she tried to bring up her children in Australia.





As a first time mother, there were many things that she didn't know, yet cultural differences made sharing some of those worries and concerns even more difficult.





Beginning initially as a facebook group , now with over 750 followers, Melfami was launched in September, together with other volunteer mums in Melbourne.



MelFam is run by volunteer mums Credit: Noriko Clark Information about bringing up children in Australia, life in Melbourne, and events around the area are shared on Melfami, but it is also a place where Japanese mothers can connect.





Ms Clark says, there are many worries shared on the group, but one that many face is the sleeping issue.





In Japan, it is normal for babies to co-sleep with their mother, while in Australia, babies are expected to sleep on their own, in their own cots.





She says, when there are such cultural differences, sharing and seeking for help becomes challenging.





Connecting with people with the same value can bring so much relief, says Ms Clark.



Credit: Noriko Clark Ms Clark also hopes Melfami to be a place where mothers can bring in their skills, and develop their career.





Currently, they are looking for writers to put together contents, and hopes to recruit other mothers in the future.





For Ms Clark's full interview, listen from below.



LISTEN TO 繋がることの大切さ 子育て広場『メルファミ』代表 伯子クラークさん 11:39 Play

