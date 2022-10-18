SBS Japanese

Keeping Japanese mums connected: Melfami a place to share and support

NORIKO_4.jpg

Noriko Clark, together with five other mothers created MelFam, a place where Japanese mums can connect Credit: Noriko Clark

Published 18 October 2022 at 5:52pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS

Launched in September, "Melfami" is a website run by a group of volunteer mums with the goal of supporting child-rearing in a foreign country.

Raising children in a foreign country without the support of your family and relatives can be challenging.

Melfami
is a website that was launched in September, connecting such Japanese mums, where they can share their stories, worries and information.

Noriko Clark, a representative of the group, arrived in Australia in 1999, when she was just 15 years old.

Having lived and worked in Australia all this time, English is no longer an issue for Ms Clark, but the mother of two says, "cultural differences" became more and more evident as she tried to bring up her children in Australia.

As a first time mother, there were many things that she didn't know, yet cultural differences made sharing some of those worries and concerns even more difficult.

Beginning initially as a
facebook group
, now with over 750 followers, Melfami was launched in September, together with other volunteer mums in Melbourne.
TeamMelfami.png
MelFam is run by volunteer mums Credit: Noriko Clark
Information about bringing up children in Australia, life in Melbourne, and events around the area are shared on Melfami, but it is also a place where Japanese mothers can connect.

Ms Clark says, there are many worries shared on the group, but one that many face is the sleeping issue.

In Japan, it is normal for babies to co-sleep with their mother, while in Australia, babies are expected to sleep on their own, in their own cots.

She says, when there are such cultural differences, sharing and seeking for help becomes challenging.

Connecting with people with the same value can bring so much relief, says Ms Clark.
Thank you for coming!.png
Credit: Noriko Clark
Ms Clark also hopes Melfami to be a place where mothers can bring in their skills, and develop their career.

Currently, they are looking for writers to put together contents, and hopes to recruit other mothers in the future.

For Ms Clark's full interview, listen from below.
LISTEN TO
Noriko Clark image

繋がることの大切さ　子育て広場『メルファミ』代表　伯子クラークさん

11:39
READ MORE

オーストラリアで子育て リトミックのねらいとは？ 保育士・遠藤美智子

Share

