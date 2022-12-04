SBS Japanese

'Art teaches life skills': Japanese mum in Melbourne shares craft ideas with kids

Rainbow Factory Maya

Published 4 December 2022 at 9:03pm
Presented by Yuko Kamimura
Melbourne-based kids’ art creator Maya shares her craft ideas for children online.

Maya runs
art lessons
at home,
shares ideas online
for crafts using everyday materials, and science games that can be done at home.
Rainbow Factory Maya
F144DF95-1568-433B-B770-B9E486B5C208 (1).jpg
When Maya had her first baby in Sweden, she didn’t have an extended network of friends and family nearby whom she could rely on. “I would like my ideas to be reached by parents who are struggling in the environment where they cannot get help from anyone nearby in the lonely environment of this Covid crisis.”



IMG_8570 (1).JPG
Bringing up three children, Maya says she tries to incorporate Japanese culture into her crafts. She believes that giving children opportunities to be exposed to Japanese culture and traditions at an early age helps to deepen their Japanese identity.

Maya Rainbow Factory.jpg
Additionally, she hopes that children can learn to apply practical thinking and acquire life skills such as creativity and imagination through art creation.
Maya Rainbow Factory
In the future Maya hopes to design and deliver art ideas that can be shared and enjoyed by a wider variety of people such as the elderly and people with disabilities.



