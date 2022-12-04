'Art teaches life skills': Japanese mum in Melbourne shares craft ideas with kids

Maya runs art lessons at home, shares ideas online for crafts using everyday materials, and science games that can be done at home.



When Maya had her first baby in Sweden, she didn’t have an extended network of friends and family nearby whom she could rely on. “I would like my ideas to be reached by parents who are struggling in the environment where they cannot get help from anyone nearby in the lonely environment of this Covid crisis.”











Bringing up three children, Maya says she tries to incorporate Japanese culture into her crafts. She believes that giving children opportunities to be exposed to Japanese culture and traditions at an early age helps to deepen their Japanese identity.





Additionally, she hopes that children can learn to apply practical thinking and acquire life skills such as creativity and imagination through art creation.



In the future Maya hopes to design and deliver art ideas that can be shared and enjoyed by a wider variety of people such as the elderly and people with disabilities.









Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.