Let's have a look at our new space at AGNSW（Sydney Modern Project 1）

An aerial view of the new building which was built as part of the Sydney Modern Project at AGNSW. Credit: Art Gallery NSW

Published 18 December 2022 at 9:25pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Available in other languages

The 344 million dollar project launched in 2013 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Art Gallery of NSW. It's been said that this is the most significant art venue since the Sydney Opera House. Let's ask four Japanese AGNSW volunteer guides about this project. This is the first interview of five.

The new building was designed by a Japanese architectual firm SANAA. In the audio, Mikiko Hasasaki, one of the Japanese volunteer guides at AGNSW, explains about the building and its significance.

The new building opened for the public on the 3rd of this month.
Japanese architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa
Kazuyo Sejima (right) and Ryue Nishizawa are the founders of a Japanese architectural firm SANAA. Credit: AGNSW

