Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Japanese artist Yoshie Kumagai held workshops in Sydney on the eco-friendly wrapping with a Japanese traditional wrapping cloth called Furoshiki Credit: Yoshie Kumagai In the audio, Ms Kumagai tells us about the recent online workshop and how she got interested in Furoshiki wrapping in the first place.



LISTEN MORE Temari balls: The Japanese traditional craft bringing back family memories

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.