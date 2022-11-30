Life lessons learned from homelessness: International student Ryoma Ono

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Ryoma Ono arrived in Australia on June 2019, shortly after graduating from high school.





When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, and his course moved online, Mr Ono decided to use the opportunity to travel around rather than stay in one location.





From Gold Coast to Brisbane, and now in Sydney for his final year, Mr Ono is enjoying his student life.





However, he did have a setback.







Not long after arriving in Australia, Mr Ono became homeless due to a mistake he made on a lease contract.





Credit: Ryoma Ono He spent his first night at the beach and moved from fast food stores to the University library for the next six months.





"I started to enjoy this life. Thought it was a valuable experience", he tells SBS Japanese.





"At the beginning, there was a reason [for his homelessness]. But then I chose to be homeless."





The valuable lessons he learnt now form the basis for his passion for improving the lives of international students.





"I want to eliminate the gap in information [for international students]".





He now connects international students from around the globe on his online platform, zenjin ryugaku to share their experiences.



Processed with Focos Credit: Ryoma Ono Mr Ono said although the pandemic has moved many things online, essentially allowing students to learn English without having to step outside of their own country, he wants people to get the full experience of studying abroad.





"In Japan, less than 20% hold a passport."





Studying and living abroad will "shape your life", says Mr Ono.





"Only those who have been will understand this. And as someone who is living abroad, it is my mission to share my experience."



LISTEN TO ホームレス経験から得た人生の教訓 留学生・大野伶真さん 11:32 Play For more, listen to Mr Ono's full interview in Japanese below.





Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm

You can listen to our past stories from our podcast