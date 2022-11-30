SBS Japanese

Life lessons learned from homelessness: International student Ryoma Ono

SBS Japanese

Ryoma Ono.jpg

Ryoma Ono has created a platform to connect international students from all over the world Credit: Ryoma Ono

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2022 at 12:00pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ryoma Ono wants to eliminate the "information gap" faced by international students so that they can get the best out of their experience of studying abroad.

Published 30 November 2022 at 12:00pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ryoma Ono arrived in Australia on June 2019, shortly after graduating from high school.

When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, and his course moved online, Mr Ono decided to use the opportunity to travel around rather than stay in one location.

From Gold Coast to Brisbane, and now in Sydney for his final year, Mr Ono is enjoying his student life.

However, he did have a setback.


Not long after arriving in Australia, Mr Ono became homeless due to a mistake he made on a lease contract.

A7C07060 (1).jpeg
Credit: Ryoma Ono
He spent his first night at the beach and moved from fast food stores to the University library for the next six months.

"I started to enjoy this life. Thought it was a valuable experience", he tells SBS Japanese.

"At the beginning, there was a reason [for his homelessness]. But then I chose to be homeless."

The valuable lessons he learnt now form the basis for his passion for improving the lives of international students.

"I want to eliminate the gap in information [for international students]".

He now connects international students from around the globe on his online platform, zenjin ryugaku to share their experiences.
Ryomaジンベイ宣材.jpg
Processed with Focos Credit: Ryoma Ono
Mr Ono said although the pandemic has moved many things online, essentially allowing students to learn English without having to step outside of their own country, he wants people to get the full experience of studying abroad.

"In Japan, less than 20% hold a passport."

Studying and living abroad will "shape your life", says Mr Ono.

"Only those who have been will understand this. And as someone who is living abroad, it is my mission to share my experience."
LISTEN TO
Ryoma Ono image

ホームレス経験から得た人生の教訓　留学生・大野伶真さん

11:32
For more, listen to Mr Ono's full interview in Japanese below.

READ MORE

"There are more things I can do by myself here," a Japanese student in a wheelchair enjoys her independence in Melbourne

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook 
page!
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRES

Bushfires more likely in the summer ahead

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 29 November 2022

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Japan at Costa Rica

"We must improve as a team to finish off the game": Japan loses to Costa Rica

COVID19 RAT STOCK

Tis the season for RATS