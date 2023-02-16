Living with epilepsy, a Sydney-based Japanese therapist shares her experience to raise awareness

Mayumi Arahata

Mayumi Arahata, a Sydney-based Japanese Seitai therapist has epilepsy and hopes to raise awareness of the condition. Credit: MAYU KATAOKA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Mayumi Arahara is a Sydney-based Japanese Seitai therapist and has epilepsy. She hopes to raise awareness of the condition by openly talking about her experience.

Epilepsy is considered to be one of the most common brain disorders, and anyone can develop it regardless of age, gender, race, or ethnic background.

However, people living with epilepsy still face a lack of understanding in the society and some of them are forced to restrict their movements to minimize the risk of having a seizure in public.

This year, the 13th of February was International Epilepsy Day (second Monday in Februrary), which was set by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE), to raise awareness about epilepsy.

In the audio, Ms Arahata shares her experience as a person living with epilepsy and insights on how to help people know more about the condition. She thinks that, to make the society more epilepsy-friendly, it is important for us to start asking questions what we could do.
READ MORE

"He was the second case in Sydney", Japanese mum tries to raise awareness of a rare genetic disorder KAT6A Syndrome

For example, what would you do if your child wants to invite his/her friend who has epilepsy to the child's birthday party?

The types of Epilepsy seizures vary. Even though you are confident of your knowledge or experience and think that you can help a person having a seizure well, that does not mean you are actually providing the care the person wants or needs. Because every patient's condition is different.

Ms Arahata points out the importance of asking questions, asking the person with epilepsy about his/her condition and what he/she would like you to do when the seizure happens.
Mayumi Arahata
A Sydney-based Japanese Seitai therapist Mayumi Arahata Credit: MAYU KATAOKA
READ MORE

Raising awareness is what I can do for my son, and the whole society

Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Oleg Sutulov standing outside Mavka cafe.

Oleg grew up in the former Soviet Union. Now he employs Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 15 February 2023

A surfer on the Gold Coast (AAP).jpg

Water warnings for migrants group this summer

Ksuke Maho 1 credit Mike King.jpg

Japanese magician K-suke brings mind-blowing entertainment to Adelaide Fringe Festival