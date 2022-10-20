Marked decline in school students' writing skills indicates systemic issue, say experts

A report based on the NAPLAN test results recorded over a seven-year period show a majority of Year 9 students demonstrated the punctuation standards expected of Year 3 students.





The NAPLAN results between 2011 and 2018 show writing skills have fallen in all areas, apart from spelling.





More teachers are currently choosing to leave the industry than enter it.





Advertisement

One reason for that was revealed by the Grattan Institute this week.





The study recommended teachers are given better access to a suite of comprehensive, quality curriculum materials that they can choose to use and adapt as required.



LEARN JAPANESE Slow Japanese

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.