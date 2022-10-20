SBS Japanese

Marked decline in school students' writing skills indicates systemic issue, say experts

Close-up of girl's hand writing numbers on paper Credit: Photographer: Ryan Stuart/MOODBOARD

Published 20 October 2022 at 2:01pm
Writing standards in schools have dropped - so says the Australian Education Research Organisation.

A report based on the NAPLAN test results recorded over a seven-year period show a majority of Year 9 students demonstrated the punctuation standards expected of Year 3 students.

The NAPLAN results between 2011 and 2018 show writing skills have fallen in all areas, apart from spelling.

More teachers are currently choosing to leave the industry than enter it.

One reason for that was revealed by the Grattan Institute this week.

The study recommended teachers are given better access to a suite of comprehensive, quality curriculum materials that they can choose to use and adapt as required.
