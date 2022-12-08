SBSの日本語放送

Shooting Australia continent that has ancient environment – Photographer Masaaki Aihara

Photographer Masaaki Aihara

Photographer Masaki Aihara in Australian outback Source: Supplied / Masaaki Aihara

Published 8 December 2022 at 8:26pm
By Kazuyo Kitada
Why has the Australian outback attracted the photographer for 34 years

Photographer
Masaaki Aihara
has photographed Australia landscapes, especially the outback, for 34 years.
His first visit was in 1988 by motorbike.

His significant works are in a collection at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo, in Seoul and also with the Danish Royal Family.

Devil's Marble by Masaaki Aihara
Devil's Marble by Masaaki Aihara
The Covid-19 has stopped his yearly shooting trip to Australia after 34 years.

Now he decided to have an exhibition of his many-years work of the Australian outback in Japan.

"Japanese landscape composites are vertical but Australian landscape composites are horizontal"(Aihara)

An Australian curator advised him to keep shooting in-out between Japan and Australia because he could find a different perspective - a different eye for the landscape.

Lake Eyre Aerial Shoot by Masaaki Aihara
Lake Eyre Aerial Shoot by Masaaki Aihara

When he shoots the outback landscape, he always camps in the outback.

Aihara told us the reason is he wants to synchronise with part of nature and that nature "let me shoot."
Of course, in the outback, he has experienced some incidents.

 His favourite place after his 300,000km shooting trip is Bungle Bungles.

Bungle Bungle by Masaaki Aihara
Bungle Bungle by Masaaki Aihara
In the interview, he told us his experience.


His exhibition title is

On TheEarth ~超大陸 オーストラリア～
[On the Earth - Great continent Australia
Masaaki Aihara photo exhibition]

Aihara explained to us it means, "If coming inbound from space and one looks at the earth they can see these landscape”

 The detail is
here
.

Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm
You can listen to our past stories from our 
podcast
And don't forget to visit SBS Japanese 
Facebook
page!
