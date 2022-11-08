SBS Japanese

Medibank chief says paying ransom would encourage other hackers

Published 8 November 2022 at 9:37pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Kath Landers
Presented by Hisaaki Nagao
Available in other languages

Medibank says it won't pay a ransom demand for last month's cyber attack on its business that exposed the personal data of around 9.7 million current and former customers. The company's chief executive says it's unlikely paying the the ransom would result in the hacker giving the stolen customer data back or prevent it from being published.

Medibank says it won't pay any ransom to the hacker that stole all its customer data, after revealing almost 500,000 health claims have been accessed.
Australia's largest health insurer says the names, dates of birth, address, phone numbers and email addresses of its 9.7 million former and current customers have also been accessed, along with the Medicare and passport numbers of some customers.
But Medibank chief executive David Koczkar [[kos-kah]] says the hacker probably wouldn't give the data back even if they paid a ransom fee and paying up could instead give other criminals an incentive to do the same thing.
Around 300,000 claims from offshoot A-H-M customers and around 20,000 international customers were also accessed.
No credit card or banking details were accessed.


