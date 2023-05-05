Meet the change makers called landscape architects, at Japanese and English bilingual exhibition in Melbourne

A poster for a bilingual exhibition titled Landscape Architects as Change Makers held at University of Melbourne. Credit: University of Melbourne Landscape Architects as Change Makers is exhibited in two languages - English and Japanese. The exhibition is going to be held in Japan at the end of this year.





In the audio, Ms Kim talks about what landscape architecture is and about the exhibition.





On the 21st of May, as part of Melbourne Design Week, a panel discussion attended by landscape architects from Australia and Japan at the RMIT Storey Hall in Melbourne.





The guests from Japan for the panel discussion are, in no particular order, Mr Tatsuya Hiraga (Landscape Plus), Ms Eiko Tomura (Eiko Tomura Landscape Architect), and Mr Kiyohito Tamotsu (Losfee).



