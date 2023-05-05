Meet the change makers called landscape architects, at Japanese and English bilingual exhibition in Melbourne

Saran Kim, Tatsuya Hiraga, and Eiko Tomura

Saran Kim (left), Japanese landscape architects Tatsuya Hiraga and Eiko Tomura (top on the right) Credit: University of Melbourne/SBS

Saran Kim is originally from Japan and a recent graduate of a Master of Architecture at the University of Melbourne. For the exhibition titled 'Landscape Archtects as Change Makers,' Ms Kim interviewed Japanese landscape architects and made the exhibition bilingual by translating both ways.

Landscape Architects as Change Makers poster
A poster for a bilingual exhibition titled Landscape Architects as Change Makers held at University of Melbourne. Credit: University of Melbourne
Landscape Architects as Change Makers
is exhibited in two languages - English and Japanese. The exhibition is going to be held in Japan at the end of this year.

In the audio, Ms Kim talks about what landscape architecture is and about the exhibition.

On the 21st of May, as part of Melbourne Design Week,
a panel discussion
attended by landscape architects from Australia and Japan at the RMIT Storey Hall in Melbourne.

The guests from Japan for the panel discussion are, in no particular order, Mr Tatsuya Hiraga (Landscape Plus), Ms Eiko Tomura (Eiko Tomura Landscape Architect), and Mr Kiyohito Tamotsu (Losfee).

Moving Goalposts: Beyond Barriers

Slow Japanese

