'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' by Ryuichi Sakamoto（J-Pop Hub）

Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died on the 28th of March, 2023. He was 71.





In 1988, Mr Sakamoto won an Academy Award for his music from 'The Last Emperor'. That was the first time for a Japanese composer to win the award.





Mr Sakamoto announced in 2020 that he had rectal cancer and he has been undergoing treatment since.





