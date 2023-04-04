'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' by Ryuichi Sakamoto（J-Pop Hub）

Closing Ceremony - Red Carpet Arrivals - 68th Berlinale International Film Festival

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 24: Japanese musician, composer and member of the jury Ryuichi Sakamoto attends the closing ceremony during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty Images,

Koji Asano, a Melbourne-based Japanese voice actor and musician, hosts music segment called J-Pop Hub for SBS Japanese. This week, he picked 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' by Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Yukihiro Takahashiv (MF 445) YMO's founder

Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has died on the 28th of March, 2023. He was 71.

In 1988, Mr Sakamoto won an Academy Award for his music from 'The Last Emperor'. That was the first time for a Japanese composer to win the award.

Mr Sakamoto announced in 2020 that he had rectal cancer and he has been undergoing treatment since.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="zxx" dir="ltr"><a href="
https://t.co/mYLMEN6HrZ
">pic.twitter.com/mYLMEN6HrZ</a></p>&mdash; ryuichi sakamoto (@ryuichisakamoto) <a href="
">April 2, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
" charset="utf-8"></script>

