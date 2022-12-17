SBS Japanese

Minami Deutsch（南ドイツ）（MF 440）

SBS Japanese

Japanese psych/krautrock band Minami Deutsch

Japanese psych/krautrock band Minami Deutsch performed at the Meredith Music Festival 2022 Credit: Minami Deutsch

Published 17 December 2022 at 2:58pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Available in other languages

A Japanese band Minami Deutsch made a strong presence at this year's Meredith Music Festival, which was held for the first time in three years.

