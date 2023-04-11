Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

Two school students point to a phone carried by Chris Minns over a table with phones in pouches.

NSW Premier Chris Minns attended Condell Park High School this week, where mobile phones are already banned. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year. A ban is already in place in the state’s primary schools, as well as in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.

Many educators and researchers say it’s a no-brainer - that removing the addictive distraction reduces cyberbullying, and even improves grades.
More than 320,000 students like these in the state's public high schools will have their phones restricted on campus from term four.
Globally, there are trials and bans in place in several countries.
Research from Spain and England shows positive impacts on students' wellbeing, bullying, and even educational outcomes.


