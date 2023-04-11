Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

Many educators and researchers say it’s a no-brainer - that removing the addictive distraction reduces cyberbullying, and even improves grades.



More than 320,000 students like these in the state's public high schools will have their phones restricted on campus from term four.



Globally, there are trials and bans in place in several countries.



Research from Spain and England shows positive impacts on students' wellbeing, bullying, and even educational outcomes.







