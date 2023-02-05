Significant Australian money laundering syndicate 'smashed'

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Kirsty Schofield says the assets seized total more than $150-million.



Operation Avarus-Midas began early last year, [[2022]] and culminated this week in 13 search warrants being executed across Sydney, and the arrests of nine people.



The issue of money laundering remains significant both here and abroad.



The United Nations estimates that between 2 and 5 per cent of global G-D-P is lost each year to the practice.



That's between 800 billion and 2 trillion U-S dollars.



In Australia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates the value of local crime proceeds laundered each year to be somewhere in the vicinity of $13 billion.



In 2020, the U-S State Department listed Australia as a "primary jurisdiction of concern" for money laundering.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

