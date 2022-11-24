My Australia - Building career from volunteering, bringing back what I learnt in Australia to Japan

Credit: Mizuki Ito When Mr Ito arrived in Sydney, he didn't have any concrete plan, even an idea, how to build his coaching career in Australia. What he was sure about was his passion towards soccer and coaching.





Mr Ito started from scratch - volunteering for Sydney FC's Academy where he thought he could learn a lot from. At first, Mr Ito struggled with English and sometimes he felt negative about being Japanese.





After working with colleagues of various cultural backgrounds and teaching young diverse players, Mr Ito started feeling comfortable in his own skin.





"I knew the concept of diversity in my head but I finally could 'feel' it at the Academy. I learnt accepting differences because I was accepted there," Mr Ito said.





"Learning that everyone has different ideas and opinions helped me grow as a coach. You can't just tell people what to do (unlike the Japanese style of teaching). You need to listen well and you keep trying to make yourself understood well too."





Mr Ito decided to leave the Academy to start a family in Japan.



Credit: Mizuki Ito "In Japan, people understand the concept of diversity but maybe only in their heads. I'd like to build a community where you can 'feel' it, and a place where I can share what I learnt in Australia".





In the audio, beside the interview with Mr Ito, his mentor and ex manager Mr Kelly Cross (Director, Sydney FC's Academy) and Mr Ito's two colleagues commented on Mr Ito's contribution to the Academy and what they think made Mr Ito stand out.



FIFA World Cup 2022

Mr Ito appears on SBS Japanese's Facebook live as a guest commentator during the FIFA World Cup 2022.



Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.