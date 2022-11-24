SBS Japanese

My Australia - Building career from volunteering, bringing back what I learnt in Australia to Japan

Japanese coach Mizuki Ito built his career at Sydney FC Academy

Credit: Mizuki Ito

Published 24 November 2022 at 9:54pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Japanese soccer coach Mizuki Ito made a difficult decision to go back to Japan after spending six years at the Sydney FC Academy as a goalkeeper coach. He hopes he can share his experience in Australia with young aspiring soccer professionals who want to come to Australia to build their careers.

Japanese coach Mizuki Ito who worked for the Sydney FC Academy
Credit: Mizuki Ito
When Mr Ito arrived in Sydney, he didn't have any concrete plan, even an idea, how to build his coaching career in Australia. What he was sure about was his passion towards soccer and coaching.

Mr Ito started from scratch - volunteering for Sydney FC's Academy where he thought he could learn a lot from. At first, Mr Ito struggled with English and sometimes he felt negative about being Japanese.

After working with colleagues of various cultural backgrounds and teaching young diverse players, Mr Ito started feeling comfortable in his own skin.

"I knew the concept of diversity in my head but I finally could 'feel' it at the Academy. I learnt accepting differences because I was accepted there," Mr Ito said.

"Learning that everyone has different ideas and opinions helped me grow as a coach. You can't just tell people what to do (unlike the Japanese style of teaching). You need to listen well and you keep trying to make yourself understood well too."

Mr Ito decided to leave the Academy to start a family in Japan.
Japanese coach Mizuki Ito (the second from right)
Credit: Mizuki Ito
"In Japan, people understand the concept of diversity but maybe only in their heads. I'd like to build a community where you can 'feel' it, and a place where I can share what I learnt in Australia".

In the audio, beside the interview with Mr Ito, his mentor and ex manager Mr Kelly Cross (Director, Sydney FC's Academy) and Mr Ito's two colleagues commented on Mr Ito's contribution to the Academy and what they think made Mr Ito stand out.

Mr Ito appears on SBS Japanese's Facebook live as a guest commentator during the FIFA World Cup 2022.
