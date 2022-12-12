SBS Japanese

My first Christmas experience in summer and very special Australian tour: Japanese pianist Sumire Kuribayashi

SBS Japanese

Japanese pianist Sumire Kuribayashi

Japanese pianist Sumire Kuribayashi Credit: Sumire Kuribayashi

Published 12 December 2022 at 8:18pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sumire tours Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide with a Melbourne-based trumpeter Niran Dasika, for the first time in three years.

After the borders finally reopened, Ms Kuribayashi is looking forward to being on stage with a Melbourne-based trumpeter Niran Dasika in person, finally.

"I have been listening to his music in the form of data. Finally we can do a live performance together. This is so special and I'm so grateful," Ms Kuribayashi said.

Ms Kuribayashi will play in
Sydney on the 13th
, in Adelaide on the 14th and again in Melbourne on the 18th.

