New COVID-19 wave expected in NSW within weeks

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

New South Wales is seeing an increase in infections.



The number of COVID-positive people rose more than 11 percent this week, compared to last week.



The federal Health Minister Mark Butler is urging people to stay up to date with vaccinations.



Advertisement

New sub-variants - XBB, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 - are expected to become the dominant variants across the country.



But the World Health Organisation says at this stage, there is no data to suggest an increase in disease severity when compared with the other Omicron sublineages.



Meanwhile, new research from two national studies has found that more than two-thirds of Australians have been infected with COVID-19, but the rate could be as high as 90 per cent among children - particularly when including unvaccinated children.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

