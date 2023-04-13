New gut health cookbook aims to help Australians using Low FODMAP approach

The salmon poke bowl.

One of the recipes in the book is for a Hawaiian dish, the salmon poke bowl. Source: Supplied / Monash University

A new resource has been launched to help those suffering from a gut health condition known as Irritable Bowel Syndrome or IBS.

Around one in five Australians experience symptoms of IBS with younger people and women more affected.

It is not life-threatening - but it can impact on quality of life.

The condition is more common in younger people and women.

It is not life-threatening - but it can impact on quality of life.

Health experts say what we eat can play a major role in the prevention and treatment of IBS.

That's why researchers at Monash University have developed a cookbook to help figure out what types of food trigger the symptoms in individuals.

