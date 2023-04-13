New gut health cookbook aims to help Australians using Low FODMAP approach

Around one in five Australians experience symptoms of IBS with younger people and women more affected.





It is believed one in five Australians have symptoms of IBS at some point in their lives, but only a portion of that group are diagnosed with the medical condition.





The condition is more common in younger people and women.





It is not life-threatening - but it can impact on quality of life.





Health experts say what we eat can play a major role in the prevention and treatment of IBS.





That's why researchers at Monash University have developed a cookbook to help figure out what types of food trigger the symptoms in individuals.



Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.