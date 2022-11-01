SBS Japanese

NO ZU (MF 433) Melbourne's 'heat beat' icons

SBS Japanese

No Zu

NO ZU Credit: NO ZU

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 9:37pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Naomune Anzai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

NO ZU seems to be inactive after Daphne Camf passed away in 2021. But they will perform at 30th Anniversary of Chapter Music.

Published 1 November 2022 at 9:37pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Naomune Anzai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Official YouTube video
Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Advertisement
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

B-52 Bomber Airplanes flying at sunset

US to deploy B-52 long range bombers at TIndal Airbase in the NT

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 1 November 2022

Asami Koike, founder and CEO of Shapes and Sounds

As a therapist, Asami felt Asian-Australian mental health was overlooked. Now she’s changing that.

Supplied

Coffee Varieties at Fazenda Progresso (Coffee Break N70)