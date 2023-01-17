Opportunity for a casual producer

SBS Japanese is currently looking for a casual producer to join the team.





On offer is a casual position providing hours on a rostered or as-needed basis.





The position is available at either Sydney or Melbourne office.





The role involves working on multiple platforms, such as producing digital articles and audio, live readings and talkbacks on the radio, and social media posts.





The candidate is to be proficient in English and Japanese, both written and spoken, with the expectation to produce (but not limited to) local and international current affairs and talent interviews.





Candidates will be required to undergo a language assessment to demonstrate their proficiency.





A good understanding of the Japanese community in Australia is also required.





Any experience in the media is highly welcomed.





It is a requirement of this role that incumbents are fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccination in line with the ATAGI guidelines, which include booster shots.





We do, however, have a medical exemption process, and we would be happy to discuss your application if this applies to you.





For more information or to apply, please click on the link below.



