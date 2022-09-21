SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Pandemic's impact to supply chain (Coffee Break N68)Play10:15SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Shipping to US, AAP Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.38MB)Published 21 September 2022 at 5:24pmBy Toshiyuki IshiwataPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBS COVID pandemic affected producers, supply chain and consumers in many ways. The longer coffee takes to the destination, the more it can get worse in quality.Published 21 September 2022 at 5:24pmBy Toshiyuki IshiwataPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBSDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesAfternoon News in Japanese 21 September 2022Going for gold: ”Japan has never been at a better position at the World Cup"Afternoon News in Japanese 20 September 2022Momentous memorial for Queen Elizabeth II