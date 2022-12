Available in other languages

VIVA! Opera is a biweekly content broadcast on Tuesdays. In the 31st episode, Ms Ohtake picks up 'Mi chiamano Mimì' from Puccini's La Bohème.





「Mi chiamano Mimì」(Royal Opera House)



