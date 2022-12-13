SBS Japanese

Reviewing one's values through cleaning: Declutter consultant Naomi Maher

マー尚美プロフィール写真.jpeg

Sydney based declutter consultant, Naomi Maher Credit: Kimiko Mikuni

Published 13 December 2022 at 3:15pm
By Yumi Oba
Oosoji, translated 'big cleaning' is an end-of-the-year tradition in Japan, similar to spring cleaning.

Oosoji, translated 'big cleaning' is an end of the year tradition in Japan, similar to spring cleaning.

Sydney-based declutter consultant Naomi Maher says while oosoji may take place in the last week of the year in Japan, in Western countries such as Australia, where Christmas is a major event on the calendar, oosoji should be completed by around the 22nd of December.

While many may associate oosoji with "cleaning places that are usually out of reach", Ms Maher says such places should be left till the end, when you still have the energy.

What's more important is to start from places in regular use, such as the kitchen and the bathroom. That way, you can " feel good" and be refreshed for the new year.
Naomi Maher .jpg
Credit: Kimiko Mikuni
She also advised to clean out and organise the pantry before the big Christmas and end-of-the-year grocery shopping.

When cleaning, the basic rule is "top to bottom" (start from the higher places and work your way down) and "back to front" (start from the back and work your way forward), said Ms Maher.

For oosoji, "start with the dirtiest areas", unlike your daily cleaning, where you may start from the least dirty area.

In the interview, Ms Maher talks about how cleaning can be a way to review one's values and concerns and how tidying up can improve one's quality of life.
Reviewing one's values through cleaning: Declutter consultant Naomi Maher

13:05
