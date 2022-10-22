Rin Kuramoto of Girls Samurai Performance Team RIN-PA

is a Girls Samurai Performance Team, performing Samurai Ta-te performance and Japanese traditional dance Nihon Buyo mainly in Tokyo.
From later in October, the three girls will start performing in multiple events in Melbourne for about half a year. Rin Kuramoto is one of them. Rin, a former Ninja performer, says she would be happy if the audience become interested in the team and want to know about Japan and Japanese culture, as well as feeling Wa, Japanese culture, and spirit.
Credit: cesi
