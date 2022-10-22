SBS Japanese

Rin Kuramoto of Girls Samurai Performance Team RIN-PA

RIN-PA, Girls Samurai Performance Team

Nonoka Iseki(left), Nagisa Nakagawa(center), Rin Kuramoto(right)

Published 22 October 2022 at 7:03pm
By Yuko Kamimura
RIN-PA is a Girls Samurai Performance Team, consisting of 11 female members. Currently, RIN-PA performs Samurai performance mainly in Tokyo. Rin Kuramoto, one of the three members who are to start performing Samurai performance in multiple events in Melbourne from later in October speaks about what she wants the audience to feel by watching their performance and what fascinates her about performing Samurai performance.

RIN-PA
is a Girls Samurai Performance Team, performing Samurai Ta-te performance and Japanese traditional dance Nihon Buyo mainly in Tokyo.



From later in October, the three girls will start performing in multiple events in Melbourne for about half a year. Rin Kuramoto is one of them. Rin, a former Ninja performer, says she would be happy if the audience become interested in the team and want to know about Japan and Japanese culture, as well as feeling Wa, Japanese culture, and spirit.

Girls Samurai Performance Team Rin-Pa Performance
Credit: cesi

