Koji Asano, a Melbourne-based Japanese voice actor and musician, hosts music segment J-Pop Hub for SBS Japanese. He picked 'Shouri No Emi Wo Kimi To' by UKASUKA-G. This song is selected as an official theme song by the Japan Football Association.



