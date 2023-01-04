Shouse (MF 442) Melbourne electronic music duo

SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Shouse (MF 442) Melbourne electronic music duoPlay04:28SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Shouse Source: FacebookGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.09MB)Published 4 January 2023 at 10:13pmBy Naomune AnzaiPresented by Naomune AnzaiSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Jack Madin and Ed Service recorded 'Love Tonight' in 2017. The song went viral last year and became worldwide success. Their latest single release 'Won't Forget You' is a song about friendship and love.Published 4 January 2023 at 10:13pmBy Naomune AnzaiPresented by Naomune AnzaiSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesOfficial YoiTube videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW8iEvRrTE8&t=398sDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesYiribana gallery, Yayoi Kusama and Kimsooja （Sydney Modern Project 2）Don't die without one: why every adult should have a WillLet's celebrate Elvis together, a much-loved Japanese tribute artist performs at Parkes Elvis FestivalSo 2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next?