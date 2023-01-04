SBS Japanese

Shouse (MF 442) Melbourne electronic music duo

SBS Japanese

Shouse

Shouse Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2023 at 10:13pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Naomune Anzai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jack Madin and Ed Service recorded 'Love Tonight' in 2017. The song went viral last year and became worldwide success. Their latest single release 'Won't Forget You' is a song about friendship and love.

Published 4 January 2023 at 10:13pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Naomune Anzai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Official YoiTube video
Download the free 
SBS Radio app
to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.
Visit our
Facebook
for more Japanese stories and images.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Yayoi Kusama Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022

Yiribana gallery, Yayoi Kusama and Kimsooja （Sydney Modern Project 2）

Mature mean working at home.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Toki Toyokazu.jpg

Let's celebrate Elvis together, a much-loved Japanese tribute artist performs at Parkes Elvis Festival

Close-Up Of Genie Coming Out Of Bottle

So 2022 nudged the inflation genie out of the bottle - what's next?