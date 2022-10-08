Skill shortage is 'an indictment on the Morrison Government' – Minister

SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Skill shortage is 'an indictment on the Morrison Government' – MinisterPlay04:41SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.28MB)Published 9 October 2022 at 12:50amBy Phillippa CarisbrookePresented by Yuko KamimuraSource: SBS The number of occupations experiencing skills shortages has nearly doubled in the space of a year. As politicians squabble over who is to blame, some businesses are battling to provide regular service.Published 9 October 2022 at 12:50amBy Phillippa CarisbrookePresented by Yuko KamimuraSource: SBSDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseAdvertisementVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodes"It's something people haven't heard before," Aussie fimmaker made a film of a Japanese immigrant familyBurnout doctors seeking to exit medical fieldAfternoon News in Japanese 5 October 2022Infantino laments 'dark day' as Widodo orders investigation into football tragedy