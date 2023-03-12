Soichi Terada (MF 452) House Music

Soichi Terada (MF 452) House MusicPlay04:44Soichi Terada Credit: courtesy Facebook/soichiteradamusicGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.33MB) Soichi performs at Golden Plains this month (March). He made his own style "House Music" in Japan. He is also known as a game music composer.Youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMnejc3sIwYDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesBack to school for Northern Territory flood evacueesSave Fukushima's local craft and keep the community together, 12 years after Great East Japan EarthquakeAustralia's affordable rentals halve over 12 monthsAustralia Explained: Aussie pubs 101: All you need to know about pubs as a migrant (Ep. 2)