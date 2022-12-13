SBS Japanese

Surprise Chef（MF 439）

SBS Japanese

Melbourne-based cinematic jazz-funk band Surprise Chef

Credit: Surprise Chef

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2022 at 3:50pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'Education & Recreation' is the third album from local cinematic-soul specialists Surprise Chef. It follows their celebrated albums 'All News is Good News', and 'Daylight Savings', and represents their first release for an international label, New York's Big Crown Records.

Published 13 December 2022 at 3:50pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Official YouTube video

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories.

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Women at work are still earning less than men doing the same job

Australian women wages are still less than men working same job

マー尚美プロフィール写真.jpeg

Reviewing one's values through cleaning: Declutter consultant Naomi Maher

Placido Domingo;Mirella Freni

Puccini's La Bohème (VIVA! Opera 31)

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 13 December 2022