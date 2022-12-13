Surprise Chef（MF 439）

'Education & Recreation' is the third album from local cinematic-soul specialists Surprise Chef. It follows their celebrated albums 'All News is Good News', and 'Daylight Savings', and represents their first release for an international label, New York's Big Crown Records.
Published 13 December 2022 at 3:50pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
