Sydney Lunar New Year Festival banner artist, Yasuko Toda

Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, begins this Sunday, 22 January.





It is celebrated by more than 1.5 billion people worldwide, including China, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia.





Multicultural Australia also celebrates the event with many large celebrations around the country, with City of Sydney known to host the largest Lunar New Year event outside of Asia.





Many events will be held during the festival, from 21 January to 5 February, including the Banner Gallery , which will be created by five Asian-Australian artists.



Yasuko Toda, an artist based in Japan and Australia (artist name in Japan: あないすみーやそこ), is one of the artists chosen for the event.





Although Japan is in the Asian region, there is no nationwide custom of celebrating the Lunar New Year, but Ms Toda created the 4-panel comic (yonkoma-manga) on the similarities she noticed with the Japanese New Year (1 January).





The six sets of 4-panel comics will be displayed along Alfred Street near Circular Quay.



Credit: Yasuko Toda Ms Toda, who came to Australia in 2017 after graduating from art college, explains that she learned from Australian artists the importance of communicating as an artist and now works on seemingly disparate topics such as climate change, feminism, and the immigrant experience.





"I can now express myself more freely than when I lived in Japan," she tells SBS Japanese.





Climate change became one of her core interests after experiencing the 2018 bushfires.





The artist says she is now more aware and careful about what she communicates as an artist on a daily basis.



Credit: Yasuko Toda In the interview, Ms Toda also spoke about other influences in her career, such as her time in Tunisia, which she often visited as a student.





