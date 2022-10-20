SBS Japanese

Syndeyside: Mind Your Health and National Carers Week

SBS Japanese

Carer

Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2022 at 2:59pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS

Our Tuesday segment Sydneyside covers local events and useful community information.

Published 20 October 2022 at 2:59pm
By Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
LISTEN MORE

Sydneyside: Domestic violence

The topics covered this week:

SBS's new initiative
Mind Your Health


Advertisement
Feraral government's initiative
Carers Gateway

LEARN JAPANESE

Slow Japanese

Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

Visit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A student writes on a worksheet (AAP).jpg

Marked decline in school students' writing skills indicates systemic issue, say experts

Japanese news sbs

Afternoon News in Japanese 19 October 2022

China Party Congress What's Next

China's president vows to stop Taiwanese separatism

NORIKO_4.jpg

Keeping Japanese mums connected: Melfami a place to share and support