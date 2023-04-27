The Fujita Salvage Operation: a Sydney-based writer published a book about the mission impossible

Employees of the Fujita Salvage Company, 1959 Credit: Northern Territory Library Senichiro Fujita Collection PH0874/0021 A Sydney-based writer Mina Matsudaira is from Japan and has been living in Sydney for 36 years. But it was only recently that Ms Matsudaira came across the information on the operation at the library in Darwin.





Ms Matsudaira decided to write her first non-fiction book on the mission, hoping more people would get to know more about this achievement and an act of reconciliation.



Employees of the Fujita Salvage Company celebrate New Year’s Day on board the MV British Motorist, 1961 Credit: Northern Territory Library Senichiro Fujita Collection PH0874/0136 In the audio, Ms Matsudaira tells us why she decided to write a book about the operation and how her research went.





There are more than 200 photos taken during the operation. In 2010, the photos, videos, and other related documents were donated to the Northern Territory Government by Mr Senichiro Fujita, son of Mr Ryugo Fujita who was in charge of the operation.



Darwin residents dining with Fujita Salvage Company staff on board the MV British Motorist, 1961 Credit: Northern Territory Library Senichiro Fujita Collection PH0874/0134

