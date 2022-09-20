SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen The pandemic drives mechanization (coffee break N67)Play09:50SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen 機械による収穫されたチェリー (Coffee cherry picked by machines) Source: Supplied / Toshiyuki IshiwataGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.01MB)Published 20 September 2022 at 2:06pmBy Toshiyuki IshiwataPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBS Pickers shortage at farm drives mechanization in Brazil. Big farms introduce more machines to pick and select coffee cherries for recent years.Published 20 September 2022 at 2:06pmBy Toshiyuki IshiwataPresented by Hisaaki NagaoSource: SBSDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.https://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesAfternoon News in Japanese 20 September 2022Momentous memorial for Queen Elizabeth IINo restaurant infomation nor hotels, Japanese academics publish a travel guidebook about AustraliaWill a Tasmanian studium satisfy AFL?