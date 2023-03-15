Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods (Ep. 3)

Source: Getty / Getty Images - Attila Csaszar Whether you are new to Australia or want to introduce visitors to Aussie food, there a lot of unique options to try. In this episode we hear from the Japanese chefs who are renowned here and explore some delicious and quirky Australian food.





The guests in this episode are:





The Michelin star chef Masahiko Yomoda, also known as Chef Yomo. He appeared on MasterChef Australia, giving the contestants a masterclass on how to make a bento box. In addition to directing a company of Yakiniku and Shabushabu restaurants in Chatswood, Sydney, the distinguished chef is also expanding his food business.





Chef Yomo speaks about Australian savory food including what he thinks is the most iconic Australian dish. We also hear about kangaroo, characteristics of Australian cuisine, and Australian produce that Chef Yomo likes.







Our second guest is the patisserie and lecturer in the patisserie department of Le Cordon Bleu Culinary school in Sydney, Mayumi Nagata. With over 20 years of experience, Mayumi has worked in restaurants, pastry shops, and culinary schools in Japan, France, Singapore, and Australia. She is also working as a consultant to help food business owners thrive.





Mayumi Nagata gives explanations about Australian iconic sweets and snacks, including the stories behind them.



Delicious traditional Australian Anzac Biscuits, food background. Source: Getty / Rob D / 500px/Getty Images/500px Plus Kangaroo, witchetty grubs, lamington, pavlova, Anzac biscuits, vegemite, and TimTams… Australia has a lot of unique options to eat. Have you found your favourite yet?





Listen to the third episode of Australia Explained here:



エピソード3を聞く オーストラリアの食べ物入門: オーストラリアの代表的な食べ物、また美味しい食べ物は？（Ep. 3） SBS Japanese 15/03/2023 25:07 Play







Listen to all episodes of Australia Explained in Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts, or Spotify.





Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24.







Listen to SBS Japanese Radio on Tue, Thu and Sat from 10pm.







You can listen to our past stories from our podcast.





