"There is no retirement in the world of music" : Chitaru Asahina AM

DSC04923.JPG

Chitaru Asahina AM has been promoting musical and other cultural exchanges between Queensland and Japan for over 35 years. Credit: Kobe Philharmonic / Chitaru Asahina

For over three decades, Chitaru Asahina AM has been instrumental in Japan and Australia's musical and cultural exchanges.

Conductor and clarinettist Chitoku Asahina will celebrate his 80th birthday next month.

Since first stepping foot in Australia 35 years ago, he has continued to travel back and forth between Japan and Australia, promoting musical and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

In 1991, Mr Asahina became a full-time conductor of the Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra and led the first Australian orchestra to tour Japan.

He says the Japanese public knew little about the Australian orchestra back then.
Chitaru Asahina.JPG
Chitaru Asahina and Kobe Philharmonic Credit: Kobe Philharmonic
In 2015 Mr Asahina was awarded Honorary Membership of the Order of Australia in recognition of his achievements, particularly the deepening of the relationship between the Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra and Kobe Philharmonic, coordinating concerts, lessons and master classes.

Last year, Mr Asahina was appointed artistic adviser of the Sydney Sakura Choir after leaving Queensland, where he had been active for many years.
Chitaru Asahina 2.JPG
Credit: Kobe Philharmonic
Like his father, Takashi Asahina, a renowned conductor, who remained active in the music industry until his death at 93, Mr Asahina says, "There is no retirement in the world of music."

Born and raised in a musical family, Mr Asahina says music has been part of his life for as long as he can remember.

「音楽の世界に引退はない」指揮者・朝比奈千足

