"There is no retirement in the world of music" : Chitaru Asahina AM

Conductor and clarinettist Chitoku Asahina will celebrate his 80th birthday next month.





Since first stepping foot in Australia 35 years ago, he has continued to travel back and forth between Japan and Australia, promoting musical and cultural exchanges between the two countries.





In 1991, Mr Asahina became a full-time conductor of the Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra and led the first Australian orchestra to tour Japan.





He says the Japanese public knew little about the Australian orchestra back then.



Chitaru Asahina and Kobe Philharmonic Credit: Kobe Philharmonic In 2015 Mr Asahina was awarded Honorary Membership of the Order of Australia in recognition of his achievements, particularly the deepening of the relationship between the Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra and Kobe Philharmonic, coordinating concerts, lessons and master classes.





Last year, Mr Asahina was appointed artistic adviser of the Sydney Sakura Choir after leaving Queensland, where he had been active for many years.



Credit: Kobe Philharmonic Like his father, Takashi Asahina, a renowned conductor, who remained active in the music industry until his death at 93, Mr Asahina says, "There is no retirement in the world of music."





Born and raised in a musical family, Mr Asahina says music has been part of his life for as long as he can remember.





Listen to Mr Asahina's full interview below.



