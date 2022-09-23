Thomy Sloane (MF 429) A guitarist who you can count on

SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Thomy Sloane (MF 429) A guitarist who you can count onPlay04:45SBS JapaneseOther ways to listen Thomy Sloane Credit: Clinton KrausGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.36MB)Published 23 September 2022 at 1:26pmBy Naomune AnzaiPresented by Naomune AnzaiSource: SBS He is well known as the front man of legendary Melbourne hardcore band Batpiss.Published 23 September 2022 at 1:26pmBy Naomune AnzaiPresented by Naomune AnzaiSource: SBSOfficial YouTube videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BFsVTVkTcEDownload the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.Advertisementhttps://podfollow.com/sbs-japaneseVisit our Facebook for more Japanese stories and images.ShareLatest podcast episodesBombshell report prompts AFL review of Hawks' treatment of Indigenous playersPandemic's impact to supply chain (Coffee Break N68)Afternoon News in Japanese 21 September 2022Going for gold: ”Japan has never been at a better position at the World Cup"