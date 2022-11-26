SBS Japanese

Tis the season for RATS

COVID19 RAT STOCK

Experts recommend RATS this Christmas. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Published 26 November 2022 at 3:58pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Amid concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19 approaching the holiday season - there are suggestions people take RAT tests before going to functions where vulnerable.

ATAGI is not yet recommending a fifth COVID vaccine, and so far, the only group eligible is people aged 16 and over, with severely impaired immune systems.

Several Australian states do require masks in hospitals, but apart from that, mandatory mask- wearing is becoming a thing of the past.

So heading to the festive season - what advice would experts give, especially for vulnerable Australians?
'It's a lot worse second time,' Australian mother shares why everyone should avoid reinfection

