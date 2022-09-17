Tributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from tennis

A 20-time grand slam champion, Roger Federer has announced he will bow out of tennis after the Laver Cup this month.



The 41-year-old played 1,500 matches over 24 years and was once considered almost untouchable at the top of world tennis.



As well as taking out those major titles, he also reached 23 consecutive grand slam semi-finals and 36 consecutive quarter-finals.



Advertisement

Federer won his first grand slam title aged 21 at Wimbledon in 2003 and went on to win 103 A-T-P singles titles, 28 A-T-P Masters titles and six A-T-P Finals.



Federer is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest players of all time - tracking world number one for a record 237 consecutive weeks.







Download the free SBS Radio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.

