Turkey rattled by more quakes

epaselect TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

An elderly man reacts after a new 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Hatay, Turkey Source: AAP / ERDEM SAHIN/EPA

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border. The quake has caused more destruction in both countries just two weeks after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake disaster that has left more than 47,000 people dead in the region.

The quake comes two weeks on [[Feb 6th]] from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 47,000 people.
Turkiye's disaster authority, AFAD, said the new earthquake and its 5.8 magnitude aftershock centred on the Hatay province town of Defne.
An AFAD worker in Hatay said that the quake felt much stronger on the ground.
It struck at a depth of just two kilometres. the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, which may have magnified its impact at ground level.
The quake was also felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.
Turkish and Syrian authorities have reported that the quake has caused the collapse of more buildings in both countries.
Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 earthquake aftershocks since the initial 7.8 magnitude quake.


