Ukraine's foreign minister says the government is preparing to have a peace summit with Russia in February next year, but under certain conditions.





Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first at an international court.







Every war ends in a diplomatic way. Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. (KULEBA)

