US to deploy B-52 long range bombers at TIndal Airbase in the NT

Australia's top end is a remote but increasingly strategic hub in the Asia-Pacific region.



United States forces already have a presence in the Northern Territory, but at the last Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations meeting, the allies hinted this would increase.



Now the US Air Force is expected to build facilities for B52-bombers at the Tindal airbase, south of Darwin.



The B-52 is not the most advanced aircraft ever; the Americans have been using it for seventy years, making it one of the longest-serving kind of planes in history.



They are not able to reach supersonic speed, but they are a reliable and proven design, created to fly a long range.



They can carry certain types of nuclear missiles, but they have also been used for air support, reconnaissance, and conventional bombings, making it a versatile weapon.



The deployment of the bombers has been commented as a sign of deterrence, trying to signal to China that the United States are determined to play a role in the Asia-Pacific region.







