Water warnings for migrants group this summer

Authorities are increasingly worried about water safety messages as cases of drowning deaths on Australian beaches rise over the summer. Some groups are over-represented in drowning incidents, including men and members of migrant communities.

Stacey Pidgeon is the national research manager for Royal Lifesaving Australia says "Unfortunately we do see males continue to be over-represented in drowning deaths. Over the summer 73 percent of drowning deaths have been men... The Royal Lifesaving research shows that across all drowning deaths, about 30 percent of drowning deaths are people from migrant backgrounds."
"Swimming and water safety skills is one component, and that is important. But it's also... it's going to a beach, making sure you go to a patrolled beach to start with, swimming between the red and yellow flags because that is where the lifeguards and the lifesavers are watching. But it is important to know what to do if you do get into trouble. And the biggest thing is not to panic."


