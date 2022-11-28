SBS Japanese

"We must improve as a team to finish off the game": Japan loses to Costa Rica

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Japan at Costa Rica

Nov 27, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; Japan forward Takuma Asano (18) during a group stage match during the 2022 World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Published 28 November 2022 at 12:50pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the coach and players after their shocking loss against Costa Rica, 0-1.

LISTEN TO
Japanese_28112022_FIFA World Cup Japan Costa Rica.mp3 image

"We must improve as a team to finish off the game": Japan loses to Costa Rica

04:34
LISTEN TO
Former NPL players aim to make a mark on the A-League Pitch image

Japanese players shine on the NPL stage

12:42
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

How to listen to the FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS Radio

