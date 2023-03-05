Will daily letter delivery become a thing of the past?

Australia Post says daily letter delivery is now under review and, as a result, services could soon be reduced.
It says the letter business delivered a nearly 190 million-dollar loss in the first half of the financial year.
The organisation predicts by the end of the decade, households will be receiving less than one letter a week.
The federal government's review of the company's business model will now look at prioritising parcels instead.
That is a booming business, with more than 500-million deliveries in the past financial year.
There has been a postal service in Australia for more than 200 years.
It has been vital in some of the country's toughest times, including during World Wars.
Writing and posting letters have been a daily task for a long time, but it may be well on its way to becoming a thing of the past.
