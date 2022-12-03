SBS Japanese

Workplace reforms become law in win for Government

Employment Minister Tony Burke surrounded by colleagues after a vote in the House of Representatives.

Minister for Employment Tony Burke after the Industrial Relations Bill vote in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, December 2, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 3 December 2022 at 3:42pm
By Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Available in other languages

Controversial industrial relations reforms have become law, after amendments to the bill were approved in Parliament's lower house.

Labor has consistently argued the laws will get wages moving again after a decade of stagnation, but the Coalition and business groups remain firmly opposed.

Although the options given for flexible work are a significant part of the law, its main goal is to cause a rise in wages, which is what the government hopes multi-employer bargaining will achieve.

Business groups remain opposed to the laws, warning they will do nothing to help businesses grow or pay higher wages.

