チャールズ・マイマロシア（MF 441）

公式ユーチューブビデオ
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 16: (L-R) Mau Power, Alena Murang, Charles Maimarosia, and Yoyo Tuki of Small Island Big Song perform at the International Day Stage during SXSW at Lustre Pearl on March 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW
Published 23 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
ソロモン諸島出身でメルボルン在住のシンガーソングライター、チャールズ・マイマロシアの新曲「Haiamasina」（英訳Loving）を紹介。コーナーではさらに、オーストラリアの権威ある「ミュージック・ビクトリア・アワード」も取り上げています。
