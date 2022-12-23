SBSの日本語放送

チャールズ・マイマロシア（MF 441）

International Day Stage - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 16: (L-R) Mau Power, Alena Murang, Charles Maimarosia, and Yoyo Tuki of Small Island Big Song perform at the International Day Stage during SXSW at Lustre Pearl on March 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW

Published 23 December 2022 at 1:29pm
By Naomune Anzai
Presented by Junko Hirabayashi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ソロモン諸島出身でメルボルン在住のシンガーソングライター、チャールズ・マイマロシアの新曲「Haiamasina」（英訳Loving）を紹介。コーナーではさらに、オーストラリアの権威ある「ミュージック・ビクトリア・アワード」も取り上げています。

公式ユーチューブビデオ

